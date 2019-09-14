Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $52.61 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $52,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,479. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

