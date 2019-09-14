Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $70.21 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $70,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 30.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,604,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,181. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,052. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.32. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $171.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

