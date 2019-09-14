Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 103,138 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,510,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $74,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after buying an additional 3,076,039 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Viacom by 836.3% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,850,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,007,000 after buying an additional 2,545,862 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,579,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,485,000 after buying an additional 1,046,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Viacom by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,560,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,343,000 after buying an additional 895,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Viacom by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 931,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 601,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie lowered Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. Viacom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

