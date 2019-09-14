Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 209,966 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $61,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,168,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,077,000 after buying an additional 6,383,587 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,160,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,968,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,983 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,722,000 after purchasing an additional 458,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,851,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,944,000 after purchasing an additional 187,428 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,794. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $48.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $602,960.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,448,738.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.65.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

