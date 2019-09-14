Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,368,500 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the July 31st total of 10,038,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

NYSE:PK traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,548. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 60.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,106,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 300,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after buying an additional 179,982 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 243,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

