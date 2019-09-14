Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Gap Down to $18.57

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $18.57. Parsley Energy shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 3,787,818 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

