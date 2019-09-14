Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 53,288.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATK traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 154,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $988.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

