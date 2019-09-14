Paxos Standard Token (PAX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $257.21 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.44 million and $257.21 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01153773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023369 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,071,806 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.