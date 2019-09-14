Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $52,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 554,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,542. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.