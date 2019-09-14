PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYS. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PaySign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of PAYS stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.32. 1,235,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.78 and a beta of 0.91. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. PaySign’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,049,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,465,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,290,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,026,000. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

