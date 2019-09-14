PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PDL Community Bancorp worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 515.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PDL Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $170,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 266.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 177,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDLB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 13,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,847. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $257.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80 and a beta of 0.44. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDLB. ValuEngine lowered PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

