Peercoin Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003083 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and $67,777.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,359.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.02948668 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004834 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004253 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00898361 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,628,151 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, WEX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

