Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 117.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 27,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $92,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $575,400. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

