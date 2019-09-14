Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck Sells 2,995 Shares

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $83,949.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PUB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. 24,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $36.30.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PUB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

