Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Receives GBX 37.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 36.83 ($0.48).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Petra Diamonds stock traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8.05 ($0.11). The company had a trading volume of 7,913,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 46.10 ($0.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

