Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

POG stock opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Petropavlovsk has a 1-year low of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.46 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $327.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.91.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Jenkins acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,666.93).

Petropavlovsk Company Profile

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.