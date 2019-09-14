Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post sales of $28.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.71 billion to $29.02 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $30.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $109.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.03 billion to $109.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $126.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.67 billion to $139.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,812. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.61. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $119.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,230,000 after buying an additional 396,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 766,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,929,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 34.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

