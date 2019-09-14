Phoenix Price Tops $0.0190 on Major Exchanges (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. During the last week, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

