Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phreesia.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 743,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $13,380,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ii L.P. Chv sold 335,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,043,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,018. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

