Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 46,060 Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in YY were worth $21,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of YY by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in YY by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in YY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in YY by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in YY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get YY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 29,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. YY Inc has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.97 million. YY had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that YY Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of YY in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of YY from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.90.

YY Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.