Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,600 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.55.

PSX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $102.23. 61,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,080. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

