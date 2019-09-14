Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 7,708 Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.90% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 578.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 50.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 810.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of BOLD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.74. 170,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.81. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $793,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,137.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

