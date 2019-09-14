Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 913 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,936,000 after purchasing an additional 600,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of State Street by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of State Street by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 269,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,763,000 after buying an additional 59,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.15. 2,303,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,661. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

