Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 118,848 Shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,848 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 4.62% of Pope Resources worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pope Resources by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pope Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:POPE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110. The company has a market capitalization of $307.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.27. Pope Resources has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter. Pope Resources had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pope Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pope Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.