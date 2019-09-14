Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,280 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.85. 587,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $314.14 and a 12-month high of $414.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.57.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

