Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,710 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 78.5% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 67.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.86. 868,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,324. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $393.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

