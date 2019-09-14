Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 111,600 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1,411.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in AFLAC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $294,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,950.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $757,628. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

