Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,939 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 49.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,762,000 after acquiring an additional 148,979,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $555,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Electric by 254.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,270,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,339,000 after buying an additional 38,260,700 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in General Electric by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after buying an additional 31,634,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,844,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,819,000 after buying an additional 7,194,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,282,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,739,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.