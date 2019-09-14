Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,267 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117,459 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 46,773 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 975,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,675,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.35.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

