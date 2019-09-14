Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 31,796 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 296,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 90,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $500,140.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,256. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

