Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.16% of PTC worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in PTC by 17,775.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in PTC by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $219,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,793 shares of company stock worth $1,586,532. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PTC from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Griffin Securities cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.63. 37,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,815. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

