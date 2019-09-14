Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,551 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Centurylink worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 312.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,971,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615,102 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,177,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after buying an additional 3,950,360 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,843,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,723,000 after buying an additional 2,021,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Centurylink by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,151,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after buying an additional 1,423,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,652,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after buying an additional 1,316,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,965,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,293. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.23.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.