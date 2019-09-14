Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 989.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 85.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Lam Research by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.56. 1,295,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,991. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,855. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

