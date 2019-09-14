Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8.04 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $20,004,048.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,032 shares of company stock worth $80,229,658. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.64.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.18. 1,088,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,919. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $204.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

