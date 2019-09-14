Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 182.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 20.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 13.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on L. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $80,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:L traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,598. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.