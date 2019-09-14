Pinnacle Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SD. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SD stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.92. 9,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.66. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.41). SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.39 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

