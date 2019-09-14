Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,195 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,355,000 after acquiring an additional 565,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 267,622 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7,324.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,939,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,328 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,321,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,602,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,788.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,224.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 469,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

