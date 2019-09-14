Pinnacle Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,583,000 after acquiring an additional 950,574 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nike by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,087,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 655,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.59. 2,701,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.