Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Altria Group by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,736,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,249,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

