Pinnacle Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 379,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $122.07. 331,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

