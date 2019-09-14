Pinnacle Holdings LLC Reduces Position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ArcBest worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1,924.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. ArcBest Corp has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $771.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

