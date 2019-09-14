Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $29.60

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $29.60. Pinterest shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 4,317,017 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “mixed” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

