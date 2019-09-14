PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. During the last week, PIVX has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $16.38 million and $297,606.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015548 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004354 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Bisq, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Crex24, Livecoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

