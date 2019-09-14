Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 2,285,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,688. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $2,577,579.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 8,500 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $161,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

