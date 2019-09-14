Polybius (PLBT) Market Cap Hits $4.02 Million

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Polybius has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Polybius has a market cap of $4.02 million and $8,373.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polybius token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009775 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polybius alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00203888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.01151757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015255 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius’ genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io.

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.