Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,058,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 2,406,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. 578,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,629. Popular has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

