PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.84% of PriceSmart worth $28,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 39,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $51,051.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,358.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,398,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,331. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PSMT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,240. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.96 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

