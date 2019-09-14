Primas (PST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, BCEX and Gate.io. Over the last week, Primas has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01153773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023369 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

