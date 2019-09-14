Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In related news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $2,748,609.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $58,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,389. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,560. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

