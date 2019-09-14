Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 4,589 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 245.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.30.

O stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $72.63. 1,864,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,600. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

